Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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Telling It Like It Is with Steve Schmidt and Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove

Plus: SAM's Summer of Scam Continues
The Save America Movement's avatar
The Save America Movement
Jul 09, 2026

Thank you Ms. H, V for Violet 🆘, 🌺KimberZ🌺, mary kostanski, Sandra A, and many others for tuning in to Steve Schmidt and Rep. Kamlager-Dove for Congress. They discuss how she's fighting on behalf of people who've been detained by ICE in her district, the chaos unfolding on Capitol Hill, Trump's nonsense and more. Please check it out now you missed it live.

Plus, SAM's Summer of Scam continues this week as we dive into Trump's Cabinet of Corruption. If you missed it, check out our piece on Kristi Noem's $220 million taxpayer-funded ad campaign (starring herself) and the $128 million that vanished into a shell company registered to a suburban house with the blinds drawn. We knocked on the door.

We follow the money so you don't have to. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to keep us on the doorstep.

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