Under an authoritarian regime, law enforcement’s job is no longer to find the truth, and it certainly isn’t to dispense proportionate justice. The law and its enforcers exist to enforce compliance.

It exists to take a sledgehammer to anyone who dissents, completely destroy their lives in public, and send a chilling message to the rest of the population: If you step out of line, this is what happens to you.

Last week, in a federal courtroom in Fort Worth, Texas, the Trump administration test-drove that idea.

After a protest outside the Prairieland ICE Detention Center last Fourth of July, a group of demonstrators—loosely affiliated through a local book club—were just handed down some of the most grotesquely disproportionate, authoritarian sentences in modern American history.

Here is what Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche just proudly celebrated as “swift and uncompromising justice”:

Benjamin Song , who fired a weapon after a police officer drew his gun on the crowd, was sentenced to 100 years in prison.

Six other demonstrators (Zachary Evetts, Autumn Hill, Savanna Batten, Elizabeth Soto, Meagan Morris, and Maricela Rueda)—who were entirely acquitted of attempted murder and firearms charges—were handed sentences of 50 to 70 years in a federal penitentiary. The judge achieved this by aggressively stacking charges of “riot” and “providing material support to terrorists.”

Daniel Sanchez-Estrada, a teacher and father who wasn’t even at the protest, was sentenced to 30 years in prison simply for moving left-wing zines at the request of his wife after she was arrested.

Thirty years for moving zines. Fifty to seventy years for setting off fireworks outside a corporate ICE facility. One hundred years for Benjamin Song.

Meanwhile, men like Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys who orchestrated a violent, seditious conspiracy to overthrow the United States government on January 6th, was sentenced to 22 years. Stewart Rhodes of the Oath Keepers got 18 years.

But if you protest an ICE facility, communicate on Signal, and read left-wing literature, this administration will officially designate you as a “terrorist” and throw you in a cage for the rest of your natural life.

But it gets worse.

Chilling new reporting from Liz Oyer exposes just how far this executive overreach now extends. Oyer’s reporting reveals that the weaponization of the justice system has reached a point where if you get arrested for mere “hijinks” at the National Mall Reflecting Pool—whether it’s protesting the administration’s infrastructure failures or simply mocking the literal swamp they created—Todd Blanche has the unilateral authority to intervene.

He can personally bypass standard sentencing guidelines and send regular citizens directly to a maximum-security federal prison.

They are explicitly rewriting the rules of the Department of Justice to protect the regime from public humiliation. It is a total perversion of law enforcement, weaponized to terrorize anyone who dare point out their incompetence.

During the proceedings in Fort Worth, federal prosecutors didn’t just target the vandalism. They targeted the First Amendment. They criminalized the fact that these activists communicated using encrypted messaging apps. They explicitly criminalized their political ideology, presenting the zines their book club read as evidence of a “terrorist conspiracy.”

The Trump administration wanted to legally define “antifa”—which is not an actual organization, but an ideology—as a domestic terrorist syndicate. They achieved it. And now, they are scaling it.

We are already seeing the DOJ roll out similar conspiracy charges against activists in Minneapolis and Spokane who dared to interfere with ICE operations.

We’re living through a dangerous period of American history, and it’s critical that folks all across this country pay attention to what is happening to our fellow citizens, call it out, and fight back.

That’s what we aim to do at the Save America Movement. And if you can help us continue the fight against the rising fascism from the Trump regime, we hope you will choose to upgrade your subscription today.

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