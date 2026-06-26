Save America Movement

Save America Movement

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liz's avatar
Liz
12m

It’s time for states to take an aggressive role in speaking with their Law enforcement agencies and coordinating state level responses to all of these bullshit attempts to control us under federal law. We need every judge and state prosecutor and state attorney general to get focused and use state law to address this stuff. The 6 Supreme Court republicans are clearly hearing the hoofbeats…making disastrous decisions in favor of Trump knowing they’re going down soon. Watch them retire and scatter in the next few years. You can run but you can’t hide. If they save us the wasted time in impeachment great! We can address in criminal court sooner. To prison with all 6 for knowingly violating our constitution and laws and lying about it…

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dave from California's avatar
Dave from California
41m

I thought juries would see through these type of Federal charges; guess I was wrong. Of course, Texas MAGA Republicans on juries probably didn't help.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Save America Movement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture