This weekend, Donald Trump is celebrating his birthday, and his team has cooked up a series of absurd, sycophantic plans to stroke his ego that will culminate in a UFC fight on the White House lawn on Saturday night.

He wants the world to believe he is an untouchable, beloved leader, completely insulating himself from his failing war policies, skyrocketing prices, and a historically abysmal 31% approval rating.

We have a much better way to celebrate Dear Leader in mind. If he wants a birthday weekend he’ll never forget, we are going to give him one.

We aren’t just geofencing the West Wing with digital ads or plastering the streets of Washington, D.C., with his tanking poll numbers — though, we are EXTREMELY excited to do that. We are launching a coordinated, crowdsourced truth bomb that will land directly in the White House mailroom.

We have designed a custom, downloadable birthday postcard dedicated to Jeffrey Epstein’s BFF. See for yourself.

We are calling on every single American who is sick of the lies, sick of the corruption, and sick of the media failing to meet the moment to join this campaign today.

The plan is simple. We want you to click the link below, download the postcard template entirely for free, print it out, stick a stamp on it, and literally mail it straight to the White House.

DOWNLOAD YOUR BIRTHDAY CARD

Imagine the scene in the White House mailroom on Monday morning when thousands of identical postcards arrive, all featuring the same photo of Trump and his pedophile best friend. Most people appreciate a birthday card from their close friends. We’re not sure Trump will appreciate receiving thousands of them.

They can tear down our physical posters from the lampposts all they want. They can try to ignore the digital ads on their phones, but that physical mail will still land on their desks.

Downloading the card is free. We would love it if you sent one (or multiple) to the White House to take a picture of it and tag us on your social media, or send an email to info@thesaveamericamovement.org with the picture so we can create a collage of all the postcards we sent to wish Trump a very not happy birthday!

Download your postcard, get your stamps ready, and let’s make sure the Birthday Boy gets the message he deserves.

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