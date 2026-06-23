Yes, Russell Vought is a nerd -- but he's an evil one.

That's why he's using his power as OMB Director to push a rule change that would block ANY federal grant that doesn't please Donald Trump. That means money that builds your bridges, funds your local health clinics and helps rebuild your communities after disasters can be dismissed by Donald and crew as "DEI" or "waste" and simply ... blocked.

We’re tracking a bureaucratic document moving through Washington right now called the OMB Proposed Federal Financial Assistance Rule. You probably haven’t heard about this at all, and it’s very important to understand how it will impact science funding – NIH grants, research dollars, academic institutions – but it goes far beyond science.

This rule governs every federal grant to every recipient across every federal agency. A combined $1.1 trillion goes to the basic infrastructure of American life. Roads. Schools. Hospitals. On average, 36 cents of every dollar a state spends.

Trump’s OMB Director, Russell Vought — the architect of Project 2025’s plan to dismantle the administrative state — just rewrote the rules for it all. Without a vote. Without an act of Congress. Effective October 1, 2026.

Here’s what Vought’s rule changes look like in practice:

Imagine a county engineer managing a federally funded bridge project. Contracts signed. Workers hired. Steel ordered. Under this new rule, a political appointee in Washington can cancel that grant mid-project because it no longer serves “the national interest.” No definition required. No appeal. Done. The bridge stops.

That’s not a hypothetical. That is what this rule authorizes. And it’s not just bridges. It’s the highway already under construction. The health clinic mid-delivery. The city is still clearing debris from last year’s hurricane. The Head Start center that hired teachers, enrolled kids, and told parents they had childcare so they could go to work.

All of it, at the pleasure of a Trump crony.

This rule does something genuinely new in American governance. It hands the White House direct political control over the entire financial relationship between the federal government and the states. Before a state can even apply for a grant, the program must be designed to align with the President’s priorities: not the law Congress passed, not the public need. The President’s priorities.

Then a political appointee can block any award before it goes out the door. A city wins a competitive housing grant on the merits. Blocked. No appeal. No explanation required.

This is not reform. This is a patronage state. Federal money flows to the compliant. Governors who cooperate get their infrastructure funded. Governors who push back get their projects frozen. Political loyalty becomes the price of admission for $1.1 trillion in annual federal spending.

This is how authoritarianism happens, not with tanks but with a regulatory filing on regulations.gov.

Vought is betting that most of America won’t understand what happened until it’s done. Until the bridge stops. Until the clinic closes. Until the school cuts the counselors.

Still not sinking in? Save America Movement’s Dr. Angela Rasmussen will break it all down for you.

But there’s something YOU can do and you MUST do. You don’t need credentials; you just need to submit a comment describing what federal grants mean to your community — and what losing stable, merit-based funding would cost.

The comment period is open. It closes July 13, 2026.

Submit here: https://www.regulations.gov/document/OMB-2026-0034-0001

Say who you are. Describe the harm you believe this would inflict on our country. Tell them to withdraw it.

We need bridges, teachers, and health clinics that aren’t tied to the whim of an autocrat and his minions. Right now, they’re counting on you to be too busy or too demoralized to stop them. Don’t be.

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