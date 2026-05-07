The men who surrounded Jeffrey Epstein, who visited, who emailed, who coordinated, who accepted Christmas gifts, who shook his hand years after his conviction, are not hiding in shame somewhere. They are now running the United States government.

The President is mentioned thousands of times in the files. The Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick visited the island. The architect of DOGE, Elon Musk begged for an invite to the island. Steve Bannon was accepting Christmas gifts from Epstein in 2019, after the conviction, after everyone knew. And the acting Attorney General, Todd Blanche, just stood at a podium and said he doesn’t think the public will “uncover men within the Epstein files who abused these women.” The same DOJ that exposed the names and home addresses of 43 victims. We are not going to let them bury this.

Our partners at The Institute for Primary Facts are launching something staggering. Starting tomorrow, Friday, May 8th, in New York City: The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room.

3,347 bound volumes. 3.5 million pages. 17,000 pounds of printed, unsealed Epstein files in a 5,000 square foot gallery in Tribeca. Walk in. Stand in front of it. The sheer physical weight of what has been documented and what the people in power are desperate to make you forget.

The space features a tribute to Epstein’s survivors and victims, and a timeline running Trump’s documented activities alongside his appearances in the Epstein files. Decade by decade. Side by side. Let the record speak.

The digital abyss is where accountability goes to die. This pulls it into the light physically, irrefutably, impossibly large.

Public reservations are free. The Reading Room runs May 8–21. Go. Bring someone who’s on the fence. Stand in that room.

RSVP at TrumpEpsteinReadingRoom.com

The collaborators are counting on exhaustion. On the scroll. On the next outrage replacing this one. We are not exhausted. We are not forgetting. And for the next two weeks in New York City, the evidence is right there: bound, stacked, and waiting.

Go see it.