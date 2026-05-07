Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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Edward mead's avatar
Edward mead
6h

It is beyond me that the USA has a Rapist, Child molesters, Whores, Convicted Criminals on 34 counts, and a 2-time Impeach PRESIDENT, RUNNING THE USA.

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Margaret B's avatar
Margaret B
6h

Will there be a video tour for those of us who can't make it to DC?

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