Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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Diane Herczeg's avatar
Diane Herczeg
11h

I am disappointed that Governor Mike Sherrill didn’t have a better solution than sending in the state police and that she hasn’t taken definitive action to close down this prison for hire.

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edward mille's avatar
edward mille
11h

Trump's gestapo hard at work. I bet they're disappointed you're not getting the money from Trump they were told they would. Karma be a b****.

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