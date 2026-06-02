This past weekend, the Save America Movement deployed our Liberty Vans to Delaney Hall Detention Center in Newark, New Jersey to support protestors and organizers opposing the brutal and inhumane conditions inside the GEO Group’s private prison-turned ICE detention facility.

Nightmare in Newark

Over the weekend, New Jersey’s largest city descended into absolute chaos. For nearly two weeks, migrants detained inside this GEO Group-owned facility have been on a desperate hunger strike. The reasons they are starving themselves are harrowing but must be brought to the forefront of this story: they report routine physical abuse, maggot- and worm-ridden food, and showers intentionally kept so scalding hot that detainees have suffered blistered skin and severe burns.

It turns out that when you treat human beings worse than cattle under a massive corporate contract, people notice. And when they notice, they show up to oppose you.

Tensions Flare After Nightfall

As peaceful protests continued outside the facility in solidarity with the hunger strikers, the situation turned explosive once the sun went down.

Save America Movement cameras were on the front lines, capturing intense, direct confrontations between demonstrators and a heavily militarized coalition of law enforcement protecting the private facility.

Our lenses rolled as DHS agents, the New Jersey State Police, and multiple local agencies deployed a suffocating barrage of tear gas, flashbangs, and pepper spray directly into the crowds.

Watching an administration claim they have everything under control while their officers are actively turning an American neighborhood into a smoke-filled war zone just to protect a private corporate prison camp’s perimeter is certainly… something.

Agitators Increase the Anger

We want to be clear about what actually went down here, because the chaos and violence weren’t one-sided.

Masked outside agitators on the scene seemed to make it their life’s calling to thwart every effort by local organizers to restore calm. Our crews captured footage of these individuals aggressively pushing over police barricades and initiating physical altercations with law enforcement that only worsened the situation and provided the pretext that the various police forces present needed to engage in harsher riot-control tactics.

To compound the instability, pro-ICE agitators decided to mark their territory as well. A contingent of self-identified Proud Boys joined more than two dozen right-wing supporters to rally in favor of the deportation machine. The toxic convergence of masked instigators on one side and street-militia factions on the other completely shattered any hope of peaceful dissent, fueling volatile skirmishes that bled well into the night.

Officials Crack Down

As the street fights outside Delaney Hall grew increasingly heated and violent, the state responded with the heavy-handed crackdowns that authoritarians rely on to restore their version of law and order.

First, DHS established a sweeping, half-mile “no-go zone” perimeter around the entire facility—completely barring both protesters and independent press from getting close enough to document the facility.

Next, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill announced the containment of dissent into state-sanctioned “protest zones,” while Newark Mayor Ras Baraka declared a mandatory 9:00 PM city curfew.

By Sunday night, more than 50 people had been arrested for violating the mandatory curfew.

The strategy here isn’t complicated. When the optics of a private prison crisis become too horrific to defend, instead of fixing the conditions inside that started the protests in the first place, they chose to clear the streets, restrict the press, lock down neighborhoods, and rely on public exhaustion to make the story go away.

We are not going to let them change the subject. Our teams are staying on the scene, our cameras are still rolling, and we will continue to bring you the unvarnished truth that the regime wants desperately to keep in the dark.

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