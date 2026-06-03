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Kim Yingling's avatar
Kim Yingling
6h

We’ll follow and support Scott Pelley wherever he goes. He is the definition of journalistic integrity.

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elle vj's avatar
elle vj
6h

So disappointed to lose Scott Pelley from 60 minutes - now gutted exposing 60 Minutes transition from integrity to debasement of the Pedophile, Felon office holder who WILL be replaced. I hope & pray another news outlet grabs Scott Pelley up as he’s a great draw wherever he goes.

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