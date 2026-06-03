Yesterday, CBS News fired Scott Pelley, ending his 37-year run at the network and effectively gutting what was left of 60 Minutes.

Pelley was fired for the audacity of pushing back against the deliberate destruction of the show’s journalistic integrity. During a staff meeting, Pelley accused new CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss of “murdering the show”.

To be fair, telling your boss they’re murdering the show is definitely a one-way ticket to getting canned. So, Pelley clearly knew what he was in for. But he also clearly knew that someone had to take a stand, and he decided it would be him.

In a public statement following his termination, Pelley revealed that the new management had explicitly instructed him to “inject falsehoods and bias into a politically sensitive story” and include unverified assertions. He flat-out stated that the new ownership is casting the program’s legacy aside “to curry a moment of favor with the Trump administration”.

This comes just days after the network purged the show’s top producers and correspondents. The house has been entirely cleaned out by Paramount’s new leadership, and we are witnessing the very literal death of the mainstream media in real-time.

Trump and his loyalists are executing a two-pronged strategy to ensure the public only sees what the regime wants them to see.

First, his billionaire allies acquire the legacy networks, purge the veteran reporters who refuse to bend the knee, and install pliant leadership willing to launder propaganda on prime time.

Second, they choke off the distribution conduits. By asserting control over the major social media platforms and the algorithms that dictate what you read, they are effectively starving any remaining independent journalism that does exist of oxygen.

They want to enclose the entire American public in a manufactured reality where state-sponsored disinformation is the only thing broadcasting.

This is exactly why the Save America Movement’s independent platform is so vital right now. We cannot rely on corporate-owned networks that fold the second an authoritarian looks in their direction. Through our Substack shows, our Substack Lives, and our direct-to-audience broadcasting, we are bypassing the compromised gatekeepers and the rigged social media conduits.

We do not answer to corporate syndication, and we certainly do not answer to the Trump administration. We answer to this community.

If you are disgusted by the mainstream media’s capitulation and want to actively fund the resistance, upgrading to a paid Substack subscription is the most important way you can help us in this fight.

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