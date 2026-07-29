The Fight For Right Vs. Wrong with Steve Schmidt and Gov. Andy Beshear

Thank you Sandra Tuttle, Judyne Quimby, Agent#99, Lisa Nystrom, Dissident, and many others for tuning in. SAM's Fighting Democrats series returns with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear as Mitch McConnell's disappearance becomes a full-blown crisis of accountability. The 84-year-old Senator hasn't been seen in public in weeks, his own party is demanding answers, and Kentuckians are left in the dark. Gov. Andy Beshear joined Steve Schmidt to talk about what McConnell's vanishing act means for the people he's supposed to represent and what it really means to govern for everyone in his state: Democrats, Republicans and Independents alike. Beshear’s message to the national Democratic Party: drop the jargon and start talking like the working families you're trying to reach. Check it out now if you missed it live.

We put up these posters looking for Sen. Mitch McConnell because this is getting absurd. For more than a month, the senior senator from Kentucky has not cast a vote, has not appeared for the work of the chamber, and has not, in any provable or functional sense, represented the four and a half million people who sent him there. And almost no one in a position of power is willing to say so out loud.

So we said it out loud … a lot …. on telephone poles all over Capitol Hill.

Plus, tomorrow we have ANOTHER Fighting Dem! At 1:30pm ET, former Washington State Governor Jay Inslee. He joins Steve live at 1pm ET to explain why Trump's policies aren't just hurting blue states — they're hurting everyone. Gas is back to more than $4 a gallon while oil companies rake in massive profits and it's all because of Trump's war of choice. The message is loud and clear: Donald Trump does not care. Don't miss this conversation