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Greg Irwin's avatar
Greg Irwin
3h

The next person who should be examined is Interior Secretary Bergum. The Interior Department is shredding existing regulations to enable the profiting off public lands. Is Bergum taking a cut?

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KAO's avatar
KAO
4h

it is beyond time for tax revolt and general strike

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