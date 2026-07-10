Imagine this:

A cabinet secretary helps negotiate a deal with a foreign government. His family’s firm gets paid in connection with that deal. Then the same secretary’s own department moves to put more than a billion dollars of your money behind it. And standing beside him, taking a cut of the same venture, are the sons of the President of the United States.

According to a New York Times investigation, the above is a fair description of exactly what happened with a tungsten mine in Kazakhstan — and, the Times found, of a pattern far larger than any single mine.

Last September, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick met the president of Kazakhstan at a hotel in New York. Trump joined by phone. Together they helped secure an agreement giving a little-known American company access to one of the largest untapped tungsten deposits on earth — a metal the military needs for missiles and fighter jets, and one China had just moved to restrict.

Ahead of that agreement, Lutnick’s agency approved preliminary applications for up to $1.6 billion in federal financing to break ground on the project.

Now watch the money and the families move.

On October 31, an investment firm partly owned by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — run out of Trump Tower — took a 20 percent stake in an entity tied to the project.

Six days later, the deal with Kazakhstan was signed. Around the same time, Cantor Fitzgerald — the firm Lutnick built and then handed to his sons when he joined the Cabinet — helped raise $210 million for a company connected to the same venture, the kind of transaction that generates millions in fees.

Oh, we’re serious.

The president’s sons locked in their stake first. The government’s deal was signed six days later. The public was told afterward. The money and the private stakes were already in motion before anyone on the outside knew where any of it was going.

And here is the part that should end the “it’s just one deal” defense before it starts: it was never one deal.

The Times reviewed federal filings and found that companies tied to either the Trump family or Lutnick’s Cantor Fitzgerald are involved in at least fourteen critical-minerals projects that have received, or are seeking, more than $8.9 billion in federal support. Fourteen. The reporters who broke the story described a scale of self-enrichment with, in their words, “few precedents in American history.”

This is what it looks like when the family business and the federal government become the same thing.

Now hold all of this against your own life. You are paying more for groceries, for rent, for insurance, for everything — and you are being told to be patient, to tighten your belt, to trust that the people in charge have your interests at heart.

Meanwhile two of the most powerful families in the country have quietly turned a federal department into a place where public billions flow toward private stakes they happen to hold.

That is the scam. This is the system. And systems don’t stop on their own. They stop when enough people refuse to look away, refuse to let the story slide off the front page, refuse to accept “national security” as the answer to a question no one in power will actually answer.

This is exactly the kind of story they are counting on you to scroll past. If you want to help make sure it doesn’t disappear — that we keep following the money, deal by deal, name by name — consider becoming a paid subscriber. It’s what keeps this work coming. The Summer of Scam is far from over — the Cabinet of Corruption still has plenty of seats, and we're going through every one of them.

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