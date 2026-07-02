Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
6h

I’m not tired, I’m disgusted. I’m not fatigued, I’m outraged. SAM is leading the way to overcome the monstrosity of Felon and his regime. Keep up the Good Trouble John Lewis demanded.

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Mimi Braun's avatar
Mimi Braun
5h

Corruption and lies becomes daily routine SAM members deserve our support ‘Democracy Champions’ 🗽💙🌊

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