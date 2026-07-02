There is a lot that Donald Trump says and does that can continue to shock a person, even now that we’re over ten years into this horrific experiment of him leading the Republican Party.

The p**** grabbing shocked us. The racism shocked us. The disrespect of John McCain shocked us. The Big Lie shocked us. The insurrection shocked us. His victory in 2024 shocked us. And seemingly every day since he’s been back in office, there has been a new shock.

But there is one number in Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure that ought to truly stop the country cold, and it is this: nearly $1.2 billion. That is the amount of money the President of the United States took in from his cryptocurrency ventures last year alone — businesses that did not meaningfully exist when he raised his right hand and swore to faithfully execute the office he now runs like a cash register.

It took Donald Trump decades to build his real estate empire — the towers, the resorts, the golf courses with his name stamped in gold, (and the failures on many of these fronts).

It took him a little over a year back in the White House to build a crypto fortune that now dwarfs almost all of it. The 927-page filing released this week lays it out: more than $500 million from World Liberty Financial, the crypto outfit co-founded by his sons; more than $600 million from meme coins stamped with his own face.

This level of wealth accumulation in such a short time is unprecedented. And Trump has built his wealth in a way no American has ever built wealth before: by being the President of the United States.

This is not a story about a rich man getting richer. Rich men get richer every day. This is a story about a president who has turned the executive branch into the most valuable brand asset he owns, and who is monetizing it in plain sight, daring anyone to do something about it.

The crypto fortune rose on the backs of billionaire investors and Trump’s own decision to call off the federal crackdown on the very industry enriching him. Foreign governments — the kind ruled by royal families and strongmen — poured tens of millions into new Trump properties abroad, in countries that care deeply about where this president points the U.S. military and how high he sets their tariffs.

Media companies facing his regulators paid more than $80 million to settle lawsuits against him, much of it routed toward his future presidential library. And when the big money wasn’t flowing, he sold the small stuff too: guitars, sneakers, watches, and Bibles — $208,486 worth of the word of God, moved by a man who governs like he’s never opened one.

Every one of those transactions has a buyer on the other end who wanted something only the presidency can give. That is not a coincidence. That is the business model.

And the worst part is, he’s made millions upon millions of dollars through what any sane person would consider fraud. And it’s not defrauding liberals he hates. It’s defrauding his own cultish followers (who he also probably hates if we’re being honest).

While Trump was locking in more than a billion dollars in crypto profits, the ordinary people who bought his coins — the supporters who trusted that his name meant something — were getting wiped out. His meme coin spiked above $74 in the days after it launched. It now trades for around $1.68.

The World Liberty tokens have lost roughly 80 percent of their value. He cashed out at the top. They are holding the bag. That is the whole Trump proposition rendered in a single chart: he wins, you lose, and he thanks you for your loyalty on the way to the bank.

Asked about all of it this week, Trump waved it off. “We have funds that run my money,” he said — he doesn’t get involved, you understand, he’s only up because the market’s up. He offered this explanation while boarding a Qatari-gifted jumbo jet that his administration converted into the new Air Force One. Even the plane is a gift from a foreign government. And Trump doesn’t care about hiding it. He’s flaunting it in front of our faces.

This is the moment we are actually living in: a president enriching himself by the billion — off his office, off foreign powers, off his own most loyal supporters — while a political culture is slowly trained to treat it as background noise. Another disclosure, another record, another shrug.

That shrug is the real danger. Corruption doesn’t win because people approve of it. It wins because people get tired. Because the numbers grow so large and the offenses so constant that outrage curdles into fatigue, and fatigue into permission.

We refuse to get tired.

The Save America Movement exists because someone has to keep saying, plainly and without flinching, that this is not normal, that it is not legal in spirit even where his lawyers have made it legal in fact, and that a republic cannot survive a president who treats the public trust as a product line.

We expose his corruption on the streets of Washington D.C. We put it in front of the very crowds he gathers to cheer him. We say it out loud while the rest of the country is being lulled into looking away.

If you can, help us keep doing it by upgrading to a paid subscription today. Because a movement that refuses to be numbed is the only thing that can stop the greatest grift this country has ever seen.

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He told us who he was a long time ago. He told us how much he cared about the American people and the very folks who voted for him. This disclosure just told us how much it’s costing us.

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