King Charles III has just touched down in Washington, D.C. for a four-day visit to the United States. The sycophants in the West Wing are preparing to swoon, roll out the red carpet, and pretend this is a normal exchange of democratic ideals from our greatest ally.

It isn’t.

In 1939, Charles’s grandfather, King George VI, crossed the Atlantic to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with America against the rising tide of fascism in Europe. Today, Charles is crossing that exact same ocean to clink champagne glasses and toast a wannabe tyrant who holds the same ideals and has the same temperament as the power-hungry men who plunged Europe into darkness.

We have seen a member of this royal family make this exact choice before—when his great-uncle, Edward VIII, smiled and shook hands with Adolf Hitler.

And while Charles plays diplomat with an authoritarian here in the States, he is simultaneously dodging accountability for the egregious rot inside his own house.

The victims of Jeffrey Epstein explicitly demanded that Charles meet with them while he is on American soil. He refused. He won’t even look these women in the eye while his brother, Prince Andrew, remains at the dead center of the most horrific trafficking scandal in modern history.

A king is not above scrutiny. You may recall we fought a war to ensure we weren’t lorded over by royalty who could do no wrong. And the Save America Movement is going to make sure he cannot escape it while he is in D.C.

Instead of the Red Carpet, we are blanketing Washington with nine distinct ad campaigns—hitting every format, on every screen, on every block the King sets foot on.

The Press: First, Steve Schmidt spoke to The Daily Beast about King Charles’ visit and the work the Save America Movement is doing to expose his hypocrisy and hold him accountable. Watch it here.

The Airwaves: We are running 60-second radio spots and 30-second digital video ads across the District, drawing the direct, shameful contrast between King George’s legacy and Charles’s complicity, and putting his family’s Epstein cover-up on blast.

The Streets: We have deployed a fleet of billboard trucks running five different, highly aggressive visuals. The British Royalty values polite behavior, but this is the opposite. From posters calling out the royal family’s protection of Prince Andrew, to a nod to Tampongate (the leaked phone calls between Charles and Camila in the ‘90s), darkly funny visuals depicting Trump holding Charles like a tampon attempting to clean up Epstein’s bloody mess. The messaging is brutal and absolutely unavoidable.

The Motorcade: We are geotargeting his movements. We are following him to his hotel, the British Embassy, the Canadian Embassy, and the White House. And when Charles finishes his speech to Congress, our billboard trucks will be waiting right outside the doors to follow his motorcade every inch of the way.

If you are in D.C. today and want to protest, print out some of our posters and head to Congress or the White House to let King Charles know what we think of his visit.

And look out for the trucks, if you want to help keep them fueled, our drivers paid, and our digital ads running on every single screen around the royal motorcade, chip in to fund the opposition today.

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The fight continues.