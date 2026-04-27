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Sharon day's avatar
Sharon day
6d

You make us Proud . We the People need organizations with a voice to stand up for democracy.

YOU ARE THAT.

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Janet Wilson's avatar
Janet Wilson
6d

Canadian here, just so you know. Monarchies are anachronisms, but in the case of the UK and Commonwealth, the monarchy (which has only soft power now) has morphed into a kind of ambassadorship, promoting worthy causes and acting a little as the conscience of the country.

I am sure visiting Donald in the gimcrackery decorated What's Left of the White House is the very last thing on earth King Charles wants to do.

However. Donald seems deeply enamoured of royalty, aspiring as he does to found a royal line in America. Alas for Charles, Donald listens to him, and Charles has used this factoid to try to distract Donald from his stated intent to violate the sovereignty of several nations, undermine NATO, hobble the militaries of NATO, and force NATO "allies" into conflicts they want no part of.

I suspect King Charles knows exactly what is in the Epstein files. He probably has copies. I don't think he approves of what is in them. He certainly does not approve of what his feckless brother and ex have done.

Give the guy some credit. There are a lot of things on the line, globally, right now. Russia and China are gathering strength, thanks to Donald. The USA is making itself perilously vulnerable. I think it is important that the Epstein files are released in their entirety, and that the perps are charged. That will never happen as long as Donald is president, or when he solidifies his hold on power.

If Charles can slow Donald's roll, that is a very valuable power in this volatile world. Preserve democracy and freedom or the Epstein files may never see the light of day, and the victims of Epstein will never be safe.

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