Have you been convicted of a federal crime? Would you like that inconvenient blemish to disappear? Do you have a great deal of money, and are you willing to break the law one more time to make the first problem go away?

If you answered yes three times, this administration has excellent news for you. Donald Trump is selling pardons. And Todd Blanche — the man who wants to be the Attorney General of the United States — sees absolutely nothing wrong with it.

On Wednesday, Blanche goes before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Before a single senator casts a vote, every American should understand what he has already told us, in his own words.

Let’s start with Changpeng Zhao, the crypto billionaire known as CZ.

In 2023, Zhao pleaded guilty to a federal crime: failing to maintain the anti-money-laundering safeguards required by law at Binance, the exchange he founded. This was not a technicality. Prosecutors said Binance’s platform moved money for terrorist organizations like ISIS, Hamas, al Qaeda, and opened the spigot for sanctioned Iran.

Binance paid more than $4.3 billion in penalties, which the Attorney General at the time called one of the largest corporate penalties in American history. Republican senators had warned for years that the platform might be providing material support to terrorists. Zhao went to prison.

Then Donald Trump returned to office, and Zhao began asking for a pardon.

In May, a state-backed investment fund from the United Arab Emirates put $2 billion into Zhao’s Binance — and it did so using the stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial, the crypto venture run by Trump’s own family. That single transaction vaulted the Trump family’s small crypto project into the big leagues and stands to generate millions in fees and interest for the family.

Five months later, on October 23, Trump signed a full and unconditional pardon for Changpeng Zhao.

Asked why he’d done it, the President of the United States gave one of the most remarkable answers ever offered by a man wielding the pardon power: “I don’t know who he is.”

He doesn’t know him. Or he does. You can wager a guess at the state of Donald Trump’s brain. He simply pardoned a man convicted of a crime that let terrorists move money — a man whose company had just handed the Trump family business the deal of its life.

Confronted with the conviction, the terror financing, the $2 billion, the pardon, the timeline, Todd Blanche was asked whether it looked like a quid pro quo that ought to be investigated.

He answered that the Constitution gives the president the power to pardon and that it does not require him to explain himself.

Pressed further, he was unambiguous. Who the president chooses to pardon “is not a problem. Period.”

He is right about one thing and catastrophically wrong about everything else. Yes, the Constitution gives the president near-absolute power to pardon. It does not give him the power to sell pardons. Bribery is not a loophole in the pardon clause. A president who trades clemency for cash is not exercising a constitutional power; he is committing a crime, and the Attorney General is supposed to be the person who says so.

Todd Blanche will not say so. That is not an oversight. That is the job description he is auditioning for.

Blanche cannot be confirmed by the Judiciary Committee without every single Republican on it. And some of them are wavering.

Thom Tillis says he’s still vetting him. John Cornyn wants to hear how a man who was Trump’s lawyer will act when he’s no longer Trump’s lawyer. Bill Cassidy put it best: he needs to be convinced Blanche isn’t “the president’s personal attorney who happens to be attorney general.”

That is a real crack. Which means this is one of the rare moments when a phone call is not a symbolic act.

Call your senators before Wednesday. Tell them Todd Blanche is not an acceptable choice for Attorney General of the United States.

Tell them the country cannot afford a chief law enforcement officer who looks at a pardon that money appears to have bought and shrugs. Tell them the Justice Department belongs to the American people, not to one man’s legal defense fund.

Because if Todd Blanche is confirmed, we will have our answer about what the law means in this country. It will mean whatever the highest bidder needs it to mean.

Our friends at World Without Exploitation are fighting the same fight from a different angle – Blanche’s handling of the Epstein files. If you want to do more than just call, add your name to their petition urging the Judiciary Committee to vote no.

We’re keeping the receipts on the table all summer. If you want to help us keep doing it, consider becoming a paid subscriber. It’s reader-funded, not billionaire-funded, and that’s the whole point.

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Now go make the call.