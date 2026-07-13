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L P Inness's avatar
L P Inness
8h

and now he has been referred to the NY Bar, by way of a copy of the verdict, along with his underling, by Judge Williams in the 1.8 billion anti-weaponization case. She found the case a fraud and in her order, said that Trump's personal lawyers and the Department of Justice attempted to "use the Court to provide some legitimacy ... to earmark billions of dollars from American taxpayers to redress grievances not defined in the law." One of the bases for her decision: “There was never adverseness between the Parties; there was never a case or controversy; and there was never a question as to who would prevail,” Williams wrote. “The Lead Plaintiff and the Government are one, a fully realized unitary interest.”

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Vikki's avatar
Vikki
5h

No one will ever be able to get rid of the nagging question in my mind as to whether or not Musk fiddled with the Dominion machines. I know, I know, conspiracy theories, etc, etc. But, still......

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