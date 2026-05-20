Last week, incredibly brave survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking network stood under oath at West Palm Beach City Hall and delivered damning, vivid testimony detailing how this administration’s actions have actively endangered victims while allowing perpetrators to walk completely scot-free.

The mainstream corporate media barely gave it a mention because they’ve been too busy chasing the latest corrupt shiny object that Donald Trump has thrown their way.

Since the traditional media have largely decided to move on from holding Trump accountable for the Epstein Files, we decided to do it ourselves.

From noon on Monday until noon yesterday, the Save America Movement , the Institute for Primary Facts and Eliza Orlins staged an uninterrupted, 24-hour live filibuster reading directly from the unsealed Jeffrey Epstein files.

We broadcasted live from inside The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room in Tribeca in New York City—a 5,000-square-foot public installation housing thousands of pages of unsealed evidence bound into almost 4,000 physical books.

We brought together a coalition of over 60 guests—including actors like Sophia Bush, activists, legal experts, and elected officials like Brad Lander—to read the files out loud, cover to cover, for 1,400 continuous minutes. One minute for every single one of the 1,400 victims.

Most movingly, and with breathtaking candor, survivors themselves stood at the podium. To watch these women read directly from the files that describe their own personal pain, and the institutional failures and crimes committed against them.

This was nothing less than an act of supreme courage. It was deeply uncomfortable, profoundly necessary, and helped us shatter the silence surrounding the truth inside these files, the powerful actors who partook in these abuses, and the role the president himself played in all of it.

By the time we hit our noon deadline, our readers had plowed through roughly 3,000 pages of raw text. Those 3,000 pages represent less than one-tenth of one percent of just the files that have already been released to the public. And we know there is much more still being hidden from us.

The sheer magnitude of what they tried to bury is staggering. Keeping the national spotlight fixed on it is the only way to generate the public pressure required for real accountability.

We proved this week that we can successfully change the national conversation and force the optics, horrific though they may be, onto an administration that relies entirely on secrecy and public exhaustion to get away with abuse and corruption.

The feedback we have received from you over the last 48 hours has been overwhelming: Americans want more of this.

We do not have a slush fund to do this work. We do not have a corporate media apparatus cutting us syndication deals. The entire infrastructure of the Save America Movement—and the relentless media ecosystem we deliver to you every single week—is fueled entirely by you.

When you upgrade your subscription, you aren’t just funding a physical deployment in the desert or a 24-hour filibuster in Manhattan. You are directly financing a broadcast network that refuses to let this regime operate in the dark. Your support keeps the cameras rolling across our entire slate:

Dead Air with Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell : Twice a week, covering the stories the media is missing and exploring the cold reality of the political landscape without the corporate filter.

The Weekly Iran War Update: Providing the hard-hitting, unvarnished analysis on the escalating global costs of this administration’s catastrophic foreign policy.

Emergency Expert Responses: Deploying rapid-response briefings from trusted experts like Dr. Angela Rasmussen and The Ken Harbaugh Show , the second a crisis hits or a new piece of corruption leaks.

The Fighting Democrat Series: Spotlighting the frontline leaders like Gov. JB Pritzker and Rep. Adelita Grijalva who are actually willing to show up, swing back, and put points on the board.

Operation Liberty: On-the-ground original reporting exposing ICE activity, giving a platform to the communities fighting back, and uncovering the corruption that surrounds it. Deployed in Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, Georgia, Arizona and now, New York.

If we want to scale this operation, keep our Liberty Vans fueled for the next fight, and ensure this critical broadcast machinery stays on the air when the mainstream media walks away, we have to treat this like the professional opposition movement it is.

In that spirit, we are asking you to step into the ring with us and upgrade to a paid subscription to the Save America Movement Substack today.

When you become a paid subscriber, you are directly funding our ability to do more of this work that helps to hold the Trump regime accountable.

If they are going to spend your taxpayer dollars stupidly on billion-dollar ballrooms and corrupt loyalist slush funds, investing your money intentionally into the opposition is critically important in this moment.

Upgrade your subscription and join the fight permanently:

UPGRADE TO PAID SUBSCRIPTION

Every hard-earned dollar, every repost on Substack and social media, and every conversation with friends and family will help us build a lasting movement that will not grow tired of opposing Donald Trump and the MAGA movement after the midterms. It will fund an apparatus that will provide enough energy to keep them accountable until we defeat them for good.

Thank you.