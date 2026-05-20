Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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Patricia Wass's avatar
Patricia Wass
1h

While I was unable to watch your live stream, I’m so glad that you did it. I have been following this carefully. I wear a blue butterfly everyday in support of the victims and survivors. I ask you to promote the butterfly to help promote awareness, as many of the survivors do. Perhaps add a butterfly to your available merchandise. Thank you.

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