Save America Movement

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Thomas Locatell's avatar
Thomas Locatell
Apr 13

The Old Testament has a lot to say about people who bow down to a false idol. What does Paula White have to say about that? Yeah, I thought so.

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Crabby Canuck's avatar
Crabby Canuck
Apr 13

I often wonder if a lot of this kind of nonsense we see is a deliberate psy-op to infuriate and distract us "libtards".

Our one and only focus needs to be having him forcibly removed from office and do absolutely everything feasible individually and collectively to bring that to fruition.

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