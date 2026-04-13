This morning, the President of the United States logged onto Truth Social and posted an image explicitly depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

On its face, yes, it is a profound level of blasphemy. For years, this man has cynically masqueraded as the ultimate champion of the religious right. He waves his very own Trump Bibles around like props, has supported posting the Ten Commandments in classrooms, selected the very Supreme Court Justices who would eventually destroy the rights of millions of American women by ending Roe v. Wade, and pretends to be the great defender of Christian values.

That is a farce.

The reality, as this morning’s post so perfectly illustrates, is that he is a liar and a despicable hypocrite. He does not worship anything other than his own reflection.

Make no mistake, despite the conversations that will take place at roundtables on cable news, this is not a political strategy. It is a massive, blinking red warning sign of a man in severe mental decline.

If you are keeping track of the timeline, we are exactly one week removed from this exact same man issuing an 8:00 PM deadline on social media, threatening to wipe an entire civilization off the face of the earth. Seven days ago, he was a warlord threatening global annihilation. Today, he literally thinks he is the savior of humanity.

Or you can be like his acolytes and believe him when he said he thought he was posting about the Red Cross. Mistaking Jesus for a Red Cross worker sure doesn’t scream mental acuity. Imagine the uproar if Joe Biden said something as absurd as that.

Now, this would all be deeply funny if he didn’t have access to the nuclear codes.

But these are the public rantings and ravings of an unhinged man. They’re worse than they used to be because HE is worse than he used to be. He is entirely unmoored from reality, his mental state is actively slipping, and he is completely unfit to hold the office of the presidency.

We cannot just sit around in a state of doom and gloom, waiting for institutional watchdogs or cable news anchors to gently express their “concerns” about his mental fitness. We can’t even wait for 2028 to do something about this. There is too much at stake to leave it to the whims of a decaying old man for another two and a half years.

We know exactly who he is, and we know he is degrading before our eyes. Authoritarians rely on the public becoming so overwhelmed by the daily circus that they simply tune out.

But if the elections yesterday in Hungary proved anything to us, it’s that a useful, additive response to this level of madness is the only way to begin to actively break their grip on power. We have to absolutely crush his party of enablers at the ballot box in the upcoming midterms, and we have to completely dismantle the MAGA movement in 2028.

That’s our mission. We hope you will join us.

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They want you to be exhausted. Do not let them wear you down. The only way out of the circus is to shut it down completely.