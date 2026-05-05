ICE, under the direction of Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, and DHS, is operating an authoritarian mass-deportation machine. And now that they know their single biggest vulnerability is public exposure, the sycophants in the West Wing and the directors of these for-profit ICE facilities know exactly how politically toxic their operations are.

We saw exactly what happened when they tried to build these facilities in Georgia and Arizona. We answered the call and put them on blast to make sure the media didn’t pass this story by. In Chicago and Minneapolis, a massive, unyielding citizen resistance has driven ICE out of town.

Americans organizing in their own backyards and refusing to back down to Trump’s thugs make it much more difficult for them to operate. The key is knowing when, where, and how to expose them.

So, now that they know they need to be a bit more cautious, they’ve pivoted. They decided to change the geography.

Yesterday, we took the fight directly to the result of that pivot: the California City detention center, located about 100 miles North of Los Angeles in the middle of the Mojave Desert.

DHS, ICE, and their collaborators intentionally placed this facility out in the middle of nowhere because they are banking on isolation hiding their abuses.

They believed the sheer distance from major media markets would keep eyeballs away. They wanted to operate entirely in secret, so they could continue disappearing people without ever having to answer for their abuses.

They didn’t count on us showing up.

But yesterday, we did show up. Our Liberty Vans, alongside a coalition of dedicated organizers and everyday citizens, rolled right up to the front gates in California City. We brought the cameras, the eyeballs, and the exact kind of attention they desperately wanted to avoid.

Look at those pictures and see exactly the kind of opposition we can build when we work together. It is highly effective, and frankly, it is deeply moving to join in this effort of mass resistance right where ICE thought they were out of sight.

The truth is, doing this once is not enough.

A single day of bad optics is an annoyance for them. A sustained, relentless campaign of exposure is what actually starts to break the cycle of abuse. If we want to replicate this success, hold ICE accountable, and shut down these secretive mega-prisons for good, we have to keep Operation Liberty fully funded and constantly on the offensive.

We need grassroots support to pay for the gas, the surveillance equipment, or the organizers who make these deployments possible. We rely entirely on you.

If you want to do something additive today, help us fund the opposition and continue to stand up to Trump, ICE, and the DHS.

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It’s on us to make sure the people who set up these abhorrent prisons never get another moment of peace.

Keep your eyes out for more content from this event coming in the next several days. We will have videos of the protest and interviews with folks on the ground. Stay tuned!