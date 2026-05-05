Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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Michelle Dunker Arkin's avatar
Michelle Dunker Arkin
9h

No Camps CA and Road Outrage LA was thrilled to have you with us on our pilgrimage to California City! All Californians MUST engage in this battle. We have 8 detention centers hold the #3 spot for the greatest number of immigrants in detention, just behind Texas and Louisiana. How can we possibly allow that to be the case in our super blue state?? Call your reps and demand that they do more and tell them to vote yes on SB1105!

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Janet Wilson's avatar
Janet Wilson
9h

You need some international media journalists with you to report on these concentration camps. Word is not getting out in the USA msm.

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