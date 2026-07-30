Last night, Senate Republicans did something they very much did not want to do. They postponed the vote to confirm Todd Blanche as attorney general of the United States.

And now, trust us, it wasn’t because they suddenly gained a conscience and saw the light.

Two retiring Republican senators, John Cornyn and Thom Tillis, are holding out over a different Blanche scandal than his dealings with international pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. They’re mad about a $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund tied to a settlement of Donald Trump’s own lawsuit against the IRS, a settlement Blanche oversaw, that barred the government from auditing the president, his family, or his businesses.

The committee’s own spokesperson admitted the nomination simply didn’t have the votes. With the Senate about to leave for its August recess, the whole thing could now stall into the fall.

Before he was the acting attorney general, Todd Blanche was Donald Trump’s personal criminal defense attorney. He sat next to Trump at the defense table. His job was to protect Donald Trump from the law.

He has never stopped doing that job. He just moved from the private sector to the highest echelons of government.

And remember, Todd Blanche is not a bystander to the Jeffrey Epstein files. He is the official most responsible for how the government has handled, or rather, mishandled them.

He personally sat for a nine-hour interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, who was then transferred to a lower-security facility. He presided over a botched document release that exposed survivors’ own identifying information and images. And for months, he refused to meet with the survivors at all.

When he finally did meet them, under pressure, in a Capitol Hill sit-down, survivors say he took only to grease his confirmation; they came away stunned.

He would not commit to investigating why one survivor’s 1996 report went ignored. He would not release documents about the internal decisions on charging Epstein. He offered no credible plan to pursue anyone beyond Epstein and Maxwell — the two people who were already caught and one who is now dead.

Yesterday, as the committee prepared to vote, Epstein survivors came to Washington. They walked the halls of Congress carrying physical copies of the Epstein files and left them at the doors of Republican senators.

They should not have had to do that. But they did, and they were not alone. Members of our own Save America Movement staff were on the Hill alongside them, because when survivors of this magnitude of abuse show up to confront a cover-up, the least the rest of us can do is stand with them and make sure they are not ignored.

UPGRADE TO PAID SUBSCRIPTION

The president’s lawyer did not get waved through. And the people who forced that outcome into the open included a group of survivors who have already survived more than anyone should, and who came to Washington anyway.

The fight over Todd Blanche is not even close to over. He may still be confirmed. But this week, he was stalled in full public view.

We were proud to stand with the survivors who confronted Blanche and the United States Senators voting on his confirmation. And we are not going anywhere.

You can make your voice heard, too. Tell your Senators that Todd Blanche is an unacceptable choice for Attorney General. Here’s how:

Head to SAM’s Loud Voters campaign link.

Loud Voters verifies users. Lawmakers know that they are not being spammed or contacted by voters outside of their states or districts. We’ve drafted an email you can hit send on, or you can draft one of your own. Either way, Loud Voters will make sure it’s delivered directly to your Senator.

Send as many emails opposing the nomination and confirmation of Todd Blanche as you’d like.

Sending one email in opposition to Todd Blanche’s nomination is good. Sending 10 is great. We’ll let you figure out what happens when that number goes up from there.

Let’s make our voices heard – as loudly as we can – so that every member of the Senate Judiciary Committee knows good and well that we will not accept the confirmation of Todd Blanche.

UPGRADE MY SUBSCRIPTION