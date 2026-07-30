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Edward mead's avatar
Edward mead
4h

Congress needs to vote NO on Todd Blanche and get Todd out of the USA Government for good, The American people need an Attorney General who will work for all Americans and not just Donald Trump.

Start cleaning the swamp by removing Todd Blanche FROM government.

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Tracye Tallent's avatar
Tracye Tallent
5hEdited

This is a reminder that on April 30,2026,

36 renowned medical experts entered a statement into the congressional record (Vol 172, N76) that DJT needs to be removed from office for medical reasons.

Thank you for your attention to this matter

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