Let’s keep it very, very real: Federal Courts are the only thing keeping our beloved Republic from shattering into a thousand pieces right now.

Every other branch of government is failing – the White House is an actual dumpster fire and we’re pretty sure Congress is “Weekend at Bernie’s”-ing Kentucky’s Senior Senator. These are not serious people, but they’re tasked with handling some very serious problems. Which has become our problem.

Enter the Federal Courts.

SCOTUS aside, they are holding up well against intense, unprecedented pressure from Trump and his cronies. Here are just a few of the bangers they’ve put out in just the last two days:

This is why the courts matter. This is why the law matters. And this is why the Justice In Motion bus tour matters to us and should matter to you.

Justice in Motion is a week-long bus tour that starts today in Pennsylvania and will end on Friday in Michigan. It’s an effort helmed by our partners at the Democracy Rising Collaborative and Keep our Republic Present. Who’s going on this road trip? A coalition of sitting and retired judges, lawyers, and civic leaders. They could be home but instead this legal coalition is meeting Americans where they’re at: in their communities to have direct, unscripted conversations about the rule of law and how judicial independence matters as an important kitchen table issue for everyday Americans. No matter who you are, the rule of law must ensure equal justice and fairness in American life.

If they can spend a week on a bus to uphold justice for all, you can spend a minute following along at ➡️ justiceinmotion.us