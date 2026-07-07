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MOBILIZER's avatar
MOBILIZER
11h

trump would love to weaponize the Fed courts to persecute opponents while also manipulating them to immunize himself and his criming cronies. I agree - the courts, outside of a few crony/rogue judges like the SCOTUS 6, Cannon (#aileentowardstrump) and some Fifth Appellate loons are not going to bend the knee to the same degree that Congress has. The law and most courts are not a perfect line of trump resistance but I'll take it.

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FDD's avatar
FDD
11h

Truly awesome! 👏

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