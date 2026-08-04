The SAM Store is Open
Plus: Join Our Million Poster Challenge
Today, our much requested, long-awaited merch store is officially open.
Ever since we started plastering Villains’ posters in D.C. – we’re talking to your fascist face, Stephen Miller – you’ve been asking us for t-shirts, totes and posters. Well, the day has arrived. Designs you already love so you can rep your support of SAM and your disdain for Trump and his enablers, all shipped straight to your front door.
Here’s a few to get you started:
The Pete Hegseth “Red, White & Booze” mug. Sip responsibly, something Pete’s never been accused of.
The Stephen Miller “Fascism Ain’t Pretty” poster. Truthfully, the caption might be redundant.
The Kash Patel “Tick Tock, Kash: T-shirt. Something to wear until his clock finally runs out.
The “Uncle Scam” Tote”. Carry your inflation-priced groceries and the blame in one convenient bag.
Here’s the best part: every order is a donation. Wear the message, fund the fight.
Plus, our posters are on a mission.
We’ve put them up tons of times and we’ve already asked you to print ‘em and post ‘em and now we’re issuing a call to action. Let’s get a million SAM posters up all over the United States before Election day.
There’s two ways to get yours:
Order from the store. Get your posters shipped straight to you, ready to hang and make a donation in the same click. Order here.
Print them yourself. Can’t order? Download the poster and print it at home, at the library, at the office, whatever works. Printable Posters. Free, fast, and just as loud.
Then put them up. Everywhere. Take pix and tag us. The store is open. The campaign starts now. Let’s keep knocking these villains down.
I love the idea behind these things but I would throw up if I had to look at any of those creeps in the mirror on my person.
Researchers observe age-related types of cancer more frequently in younger people. A new study suggests this could be because younger generations are aging faster than their parents or grandparents. DW; 3-Aug-26; https://tinyurl.com/58b3kpve "We can influence about 50% of it while the other 50% are genetically predetermined." To help slow the aging process, he recommends "typical lifestyle interventions," such as working out regularly, eating a balanced diet, getting enough sleep, and avoiding drugs and alcohol. "Younger people are being exposed to earlier and longer obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and poor sleep quality due to extended periods of screen time.