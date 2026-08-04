Today, our much requested, long-awaited merch store is officially open.

Ever since we started plastering Villains’ posters in D.C. – we’re talking to your fascist face, Stephen Miller – you’ve been asking us for t-shirts, totes and posters. Well, the day has arrived. Designs you already love so you can rep your support of SAM and your disdain for Trump and his enablers, all shipped straight to your front door.

Here’s a few to get you started:

Here’s the best part: every order is a donation. Wear the message, fund the fight.

Plus, our posters are on a mission.

We’ve put them up tons of times and we’ve already asked you to print ‘em and post ‘em and now we’re issuing a call to action. Let’s get a million SAM posters up all over the United States before Election day.

There’s two ways to get yours:

Order from the store. Get your posters shipped straight to you, ready to hang and make a donation in the same click. Order here. Print them yourself. Can’t order? Download the poster and print it at home, at the library, at the office, whatever works. Printable Posters. Free, fast, and just as loud.

Then put them up. Everywhere. Take pix and tag us. The store is open. The campaign starts now. Let’s keep knocking these villains down.