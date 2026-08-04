Save America Movement

Save America Movement

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy C Johnson's avatar
Wendy C Johnson
6h

I love the idea behind these things but I would throw up if I had to look at any of those creeps in the mirror on my person.

Reply
Share
Kelvin Hobbs's avatar
Kelvin Hobbs
9h

Researchers observe age-related types of cancer more frequently in younger people. A new study suggests this could be because younger generations are aging faster than their parents or grandparents. DW; 3-Aug-26; https://tinyurl.com/58b3kpve "We can influence about 50% of it while the other 50% are genetically predetermined." To help slow the aging process, he recommends "typical lifestyle interventions," such as working out regularly, eating a balanced diet, getting enough sleep, and avoiding drugs and alcohol. "Younger people are being exposed to earlier and longer obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and poor sleep quality due to extended periods of screen time.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Save America Movement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture