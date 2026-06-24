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CH's avatar
CH
14m

Welcome to our bizzaro world brought to you by the pedophile protector party and and Donald Dirty Diaper dip shit…..

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Keith Brooks's avatar
Keith Brooks
9m

AXIOM #2--EVERYTHING TRUMP TOUCHES TURNS TO SCHIT.

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