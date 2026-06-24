Alright. Let’s talk about it.

Right now, right outside our windows in Washington, D.C., the National Mall has been turned into a literal, putrid swamp.

Honestly, it’s legitimately sad. But it’s also the perfect metaphor for the Trump administration.

So, how does this once beautiful, historic icon of our capital start to look like a stagnant drainage ditch behind Mar-a-Lago?

Step 1: They ordered the immediate removal of the water filtration systems in the Reflecting Pool—not because they weren’t working, but simply because Barack Obama had installed them.

Step 2: They handed a massive, $20 million no-bid contract to one of Trump’s Palm Beach buddies who runs a sketchy outfit called “Greenwater Services” to paint the basin. The guy looks like a comic book villain, so the results aren’t really a surprise.

Step 3: They filled the freshly painted pool with raw, untreated water from the Potomac River. The high levels of phosphates instantly triggered massive, toxic algae blooms.

Step 4: The combination of freshly sealed chemicals and extreme summer heat resulted in a catastrophic, neon-green “super scum” event right at the foot of Abraham Lincoln.

Step 5: Panicking over the optics, the administration directed the National Park Service to dump industrial-grade hydrogen peroxide directly into the pool. The chemical reaction caused the brand-new, $20 million paint job to completely peel off in massive, floating sheets.

Step 6: As the entire pool turned into a bubbling, toxic sludge, they deployed the U.S. National Guard onto the National Mall to physically block tourists and journalists from taking photographs of the disaster.

Step 7: They blamed liberals for the disaster they created and are now ARRESTING civilians for daring to even touch the water.

You have to laugh. But it’s also not funny at all. And yesterday, the paranoia hit a fever pitch.

Panicked that the public is continuing to witness the visual collapse of their incompetence (because… how could they not?), the Trump administration had barricades erected completely surrounding the Reflecting Pool.

They can’t fix the water, so they build a wall around it. Walls seem to be the only thing Trump knows about!

They cannot handle the humiliation of their own corruption being exposed to the world, so they resort to the only tools they know: they lie, they set up perimeter fences, and they threaten regular citizens with arrest and imprisonment for just existing in a damn public place.

At the Save America Movement, our job is simple: defeat Donald Trump and the entire MAGA movement. We are at work every day trying to dismantle a political apparatus that is so rotten it can’t even manage a public pool without turning it into a police state.

If you want to be part of our fight and help us continue this work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today.

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