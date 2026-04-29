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Janis Elliott's avatar
Janis Elliott
4d

a staged assignation attempt. to cover this, there is more vindictive prosecution … the lack of purpose and intelligence is lost in this administration. they have failed our country in every way possible

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Michael Matson's avatar
Michael Matson
4d

The DOJ shell game.

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