Yesterday, the Department of Justice—which has been entirely converted into the personal grievance committee of the West Wing—handed down an indictment against former FBI Director James Comey.

His alleged crime was… posting a picture of seashells on Instagram. This picture to be precise.

If somebody pitched this as a plotline in a later season of Veep, it would be rejected by the writers’ room for being far too stupid and unrealistic. Unless somehow Jonah became Director of the FBI and then posted this on Instagram about Roger Furlong’s presidency.

But unfortunately, this is the exact reality of the federal government right now. We are watching a spectacularly fragile regime, led by unbelievably fragile men so profoundly unmoored from reality that they are scared of seashells.

At least, they pretend to be afraid of seashells. We don’t really think that’s what’s happening here.

It’s unserious, obviously. But it is a real indictment against a real person for no actual reason at all. We see a chilling strategy at play.

First, you go after high-profile dissenters on completely trumped-up, manufactured charges. The goal isn’t necessarily to secure a conviction in court; the goal is to make their lives a living hell, drain their resources, and dominate the news cycle.

More importantly, they are testing the fences. They want to see exactly how blatantly they can weaponize the American justice system without the public completely revolting. They are probing the perimeter to find out what the breaking point is.

And if they can get away with indicting a former FBI Director over an innocuous, frankly boring photo of seashells, it is only a matter of time before that exact same machinery is turned on the rest of us.

Make no mistake: they absolutely want to turn it on all of us. The entire point of an action like this is to project an aura of total, unchecked power designed to intimidate everyday citizens into silence.

They want you to look at James Comey and think, If they can do that to a guy with lawyers and a security detail, what will they do to me?

But we are not going to let any of this nonsense deter us, and we don’t want it to deter you, either.

We have to stay in the fight and actively expose these people for the vindictive, deeply insecure cowards they are. When they try to intimidate the opposition, we don’t cower. We break through this BS by shining a blinding floodlight on exactly what they are doing in the real world each and every day.

If you want to help us shatter their illusion of power, we’d ask you to step into the fight with us and support our work.

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They are banking on the assumption that you will be too intimidated by these weaponized indictments to keep fighting.

Let’s make sure they know we aren’t backing down a single inch.