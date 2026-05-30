Our Operation Liberty teams are on the ground at the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey, and the footage our crew just captured looks less like an American city and more

like a tactical war zone.

The reality on the pavement is a stark reminder of what we are up against. Under the cover of night, the perimeter of this privately-run ICE facility was completely locked down by a dense wall of federal agents clad in heavy riot gear, brandishing plastic shields to wall off public accountability.

As our cameras rolled, the situation escalated into chaos. Federal forces actively deployed flashbangs, filled the streets with choking white smoke, and sent in rows of mounted police on horses to aggressively push back citizens, journalists, and peaceful protesters demanding basic human dignity for the hunger-striking detainees inside.

These heavy-handed tactics are the same ones they tried in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Minneapolis. They failed then. They will fail now.

Our Liberty Vans are parked right on the front lines, keeping the lenses fixed on their actions, and ensuring the public can see the exact lengths this administration will go to protect a corporate grift built on human suffering.

The fight for America’s future isn’t happening in television studios or in the halls of Congress—it is happening right now on the asphalt in Newark. We are going to stay on the ground all weekend, documenting every single flashbang, every single abuse, and every single overreach.

Share the footage, spread the truth, and refuse to blink.

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