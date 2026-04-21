Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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Bonnie Chambers's avatar
Bonnie Chambers
Apr 21

SAM, tell us about the photo... is it AI generated? where is the photographer's credit?! Let's not turn ourselves into the enemy...

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Mary Schweitzer's avatar
Mary Schweitzer
Apr 21

Trump despises people drinking (with good reason). Is he so removed in his little bubble that he doesn’t hear any of this?

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