Yesterday, the Secretary of Labor, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, was forced to resign. Another one bites the proverbial dust.

She didn’t leave over a principled policy dispute or a fundamental disagreement on the direction of the country. She was pushed out because she was apparently drinking on the job and carrying on an inappropriate relationship with her assistant.

Labor Secretary drinking while on the clock.

Meanwhile, over at the FBI, the right-wing podcaster currently playing Director, Kash Patel, is reportedly in a total spiral. Stories are leaking out of Washington that he is constantly drinking on the clock—so much so that agents are allegedly having to go to his apartment just to wake him up for work.

And instead of handling it with even a fraction of professional dignity, his fragile ego took over, and he is now suing the journalists who pointed it out.

We are being governed by frat boys at a kegger.

This cabinet is clearly filled to the brim with day-drinkers, scammers, and deeply unserious people playing dress-up in the most powerful offices on earth. It would be genuinely hilarious if they weren’t actually in charge.

But they are. And that makes this absolute clown car incredibly dangerous.

When the people holding the levers of the global economy, the world’s premier law enforcement agency, and the largest nuclear power in the world (that’s right, Peter, we didn’t forget about you) treat their roles like a joke, the consequences are catastrophic.

When these enablers prove themselves to be this unserious and this compromised, we have to apply the undeniable physical friction required to expose them and push them right out the door.

That’s what we’re doing every day. And we want you to join us.

SUPPORT SAM

They want to turn the government into a bender with no accountability.

It’s time to close out their tab.