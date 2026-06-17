Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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Sandra A's avatar
Sandra A
4h

Thank you SAM for your dedication, commitment and all you do to help save our Country and Democracy.

You all have restored my faith in humanity and given me hope again! 🤍

Happy 1 yr Anniversary!!! So excited to witness what you will do in the next year. SAM is incredible and does such phenomenal work. Thank you to everyone there, all the donators and the people that get the shit done ✅ , it's a TEAM effort! 🤍

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Lisa Farlin's avatar
Lisa Farlin
4h

Thank you SAM for all you hard work! You give me hope and inspire me daily!

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