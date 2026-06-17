This week, we’re celebrating the Save America Movement’s one-year anniversary. In honor of this milestone, we’re spending the week showcasing the work we’ve accomplished together in just one year.

Over the past year, our Villains campaigns have brought the opposition to this regime’s band of goons straight to the streets of Washington, D.C.

It all started with us plastering the capital with our Stephen Miller “fascism ain’t pretty” posters.

We simply told the unvarnished truth about the man behind the violent, oppressive actions of ICE over the last year. And it earned us a furious, public Twitter meltdown from his wife, Katie Miller.

Even though the regime DID try to have our posters removed, we put them back up the next day, and they went viral. Regular citizens began downloading them and pasting them up in cities all across the United States.

And here’s the thing: we weren’t making this up. Yesterday, The New York Times published a report by Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman revealing that Stephen Miller was aggressively advocating for invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy the American military during anti-ICE protests, as well as getting rid of habeas corpus—meaning individuals would no longer have the lawful right to challenge their imprisonment by our government.

Fascism ain’t pretty, and Stephen Miller is a fascist.

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We didn’t stop there. We went after Pam Bondi, once again simply telling the truth about the fact that she acted as a pedophile protector, rather than an Attorney General. And when she had her infamous, tone-deaf “the DOW is over 50,000” moment during a congressional hearing while everyday Americans struggled to buy groceries, we hit her with a second round of saturation posters right before she was driven out of the administration.

Our crosshairs have been locked on the worst of the worst: Kristi Noem, Pete Hegseth, Karoline Leavitt, and Kash Patel. And, of course, our relentless “No Chance Vance” campaign targeting JD Vance.

Vance barely even needs our help to screw the pooch on his 2028 presidential ambitions. As the administration’s disastrous war strategy in Iran seemingly ends in utter humiliation, the regime is actively trying to place the blame squarely on Vance’s shoulders, while elite GOP donors are openly running away from him to favor Marco Rubio. To top it off, he decided to take a stroll over to “The View” this morning, where the panel took turns giving him a drubbing on live TV.

The Save America Movement was founded to be an opposition movement. And that has meant taking on these toxic individuals one by one, right where they live and work in Washington.

We’ve been grateful for everyone who has supported this work over the past year. We’re looking forward to fighting back even harder in year two. If you’re ready to join us on that journey and have not already upgraded to a paid subscription, please consider doing so today.

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