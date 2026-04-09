Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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Brenda Howe RN's avatar
Brenda Howe RN
Apr 9

Beautiful…fills my heart with hope for our democracy ❤️🙏

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Sue Beebe's avatar
Sue Beebe
Apr 9

The courage, level of compassion and emotional intelligence demonstrated by this senior class is commendable and something to make us, the supports of SAM proud!!!!!!!

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