Getting into your first-choice school. Choosing a major. Acne.

These are all totally normal things for High School Seniors to stress about. What shouldn’t be on that list? Federal deportation squads hunting their classmates, and the threat of new ICE prison camps being built in their backyard.

“60% of the student body at my school is Hispanic.”

Cali is a senior at Dysart High School in Southern Arizona. She sat down with The Save America Movement’s Special Correspondent Maritsa Georgiou (Grounded Podcast) to talk about the emotional toll ICE deportations and detentions have taken on her and her classmates. Cali says kids are afraid to walk home, worried they’ll be harassed even if they’re documented.

That’s why she and a few of her brave friends are fighting back – voicing their opposition to DHS’s plans to open new detention centers in nearby Surprise and Marana. The Save America Movement has been reporting on these plans for weeks. Our reporting turned Surprise, Marana, and Social Circle, Georgia, into blemishes former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem couldn’t cover up. Now she’s out of a job, and her successor, Markwayne Mullin, says the prison camp plans are on pause.

That happened because people refused to be quiet.

“It’s kind of sad to have our senior year spent like this,” Cali admits. But she says she’s going to keep fighting for kids in her community even after graduation because her fight isn’t about papers, it’s about people.

Students like Cali, Dana, and Eli are why the Save America Movement is in the fight. They deserve safe schools, healthy classmates, and to live in a community that isn’t shrouded in fear. What is happening is a moral catastrophe being carried out with your tax dollars by people who are counting on your silence. They will not get it. These kids are not alright yet, but we all will be if everyone takes a lesson from them and stands up and fights as hard as they do.