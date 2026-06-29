If you want to know what panic looks like from a regime that knows it cannot survive a high-turnout, free, and fair election, look at the testimony delivered to Congress this week.

A top federal official just went on the record and stated that if a state refuses to hand its private voter lists over to Washington, the United States Postal Service will simply refuse to deliver that state’s mail ballots.

No list, no ballot.

When asked point-blank by Congress whether the Postal Service would still deliver ballots from a state that refused to turn over its voter rolls, the Postmaster General answered with chilling bureaucratic indifference: “Under our proposed regulation? No.”

Back in March, Donald Trump signed an executive order explicitly ordering the Postal Service to pry voter lists from every single state and to punish those that refuse to comply.

Here is the reality of the American system: States run their own elections.

That is not a political opinion on our part; it is the constitutional foundation of how our system was built. Washington was never handed the keys to the ballot box for a reason. And it was precisely for executive power plays like this.

Threatening to choke off the mail to enforce compliance is a desperate reach for centralized power that the federal government was specifically and intentionally denied.

And then there is the Grifter-in-Chief himself.

Donald Trump votes by mail. He happily cast a mail ballot in Florida while looking into the cameras and telling the rest of the country that mail voting is “cheating.”

In the mind of an authoritarian, the system is fraud when YOU use it. It works just fine when HE does.

This is the move we have been warning about. They are taking a foundational service that millions of voters—especially seniors, veterans, and rural Americans—depend on, and turning it into leverage to keep them in power.

They are trying to make access to the ballot something a state has to “earn” by obeying the regime. Whole states could get cut out, and the voters inside them would be completely silenced.

They are showing us their playbook because they are terrified of the reality that is going to set in in November, no matter how much they try to stop it.

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