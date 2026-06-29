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Sharon Howerton's avatar
Sharon Howerton
11h

why is djt allowed to vote a felon in nc loses the right

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Dave from California's avatar
Dave from California
11h

Shouldn't our military start making arrests?

Thinking about their "Oath to Protect and Defend our Constitution".

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