Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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Miss's avatar
Miss
3h

Well we all know this is coming.

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Liz's avatar
Liz
2h

I agree with his assessment. If we were smart, we would encourage everyone to go to the polls early morning and stay all day if there is ANY way they can. I think the numbers will overwhelm the boys playing army and the people can create safe entry and exit for people to vote who are fearful if needed. The presence of a rally level attendance will offset any number of bad boys they deploy.

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