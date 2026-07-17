There are warnings you can dismiss as partisanship, and there are warnings you cannot. This one is the latter.

Yesterday, before Donald Trump delivered a rambling nonsense primetime address on “election fraud,” a man named Ty Cobb sat down with PBS and explained what he believes is actually happening.

Cobb is not an activist, and he certainly ain’t no lib. He served as a senior attorney inside Donald Trump’s own White House, where he managed the administration’s response to the Mueller investigation. He knows how these people think, because he was once in the room with them.

He said the purpose of the speech was to lay the groundwork and the pretext for Trump to declare a national emergency at or around the time of the midterm elections. It was to sow doubt around the security of our elections and to manufacture a justification for federal forces to step in.

He said that once that pretext exists, we should expect to see ICE agents deployed to polling places. He called it a virtual certainty, and he pointed to Steve Bannon and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, both of whom have already signaled it out loud.

He even said the National Guard might follow suit. And he was blunt about the purpose: to intimidate minority and immigrant voters — to frighten enough of them away from the ballot box that it changes who wins.

He said Trump may also try, again, to seize voting machines — precisely what he wanted to do in 2020, until his own attorney general told him there was no legal basis for it. The difference now, Cobb noted, is that the people who used to say no are gone.

In the first term, when Trump reached for something reckless, there were figures around him — generals, cabinet officials, people with reputations they were unwilling to burn — who would, at least sometimes, refuse. We even saw refusals to go along with the plan that culminated in the January 6th Insurrection.

Cobb ran through the names. They are not there anymore.

What remains are loyalists whose entire posture toward the president is to assure him that whatever he wants to do, they will help him do it. The Justice Department has been hollowed out, its most experienced attorneys pushed out, its resources redirected away from fraud and counterterrorism and toward immigration. The guardrails inside the government are gone.

So the interviewer asked Cobb the only question that matters: if the president does this, what is left to stop him?

Cobb didn’t say the courts. He didn’t say Congress. He didn’t say any White House officials would resign in protest. He said the only guardrail left is the people — voters getting to the polls anyway, turning out in such numbers and with such determination that the intimidation simply fails.

The reason we believe we should take him seriously is the pieces he described are not hypothetical. They are already visible with just a cursory glance.

Asked directly whether he would send ICE or the National Guard to the polls, Trump himself refused to rule it out, saying he would “do anything necessary.” Weeks ago, he gutted the bipartisan federal commission that helps run our elections. This month alone, ICE agents have killed three people in three states in a single week — including a father in Maine who was driving to work and wasn’t even the man they were looking for.

And when President Zelensky visited the White House last year, Trump quipped about the convenience of suspending national elections when a country is at war. Well, guess what, we’re at war.

That is the moment the Save America Movement was built for.

We will continue fighting back to protect our elections. And all this work is funded by readers, not billionaires. That independence is the whole point. It’s what lets us tell you the truth, even when it’s this alarming.

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One of Donald Trump’s own lawyers just told us what’s coming. The only question left is whether we’ll be ready when it does.

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