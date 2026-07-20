Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
4h

Love every bit of this every day for as long as possible!

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Catherine Logsdon's avatar
Catherine Logsdon
3h

NPR and AARP should have cups, t-shirts and bumper stickers to reward donors. They both have done a good job in telling stories to warn people of other scammers.

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