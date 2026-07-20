Uncle Scam is back, and business is booming. His policies set him up to make $1 billion in crypto last year while they’ve left you paying more and more and more. There’s no end to his grift and he’s never going to have enough of your money to be satisfied.

At the pump, gas is up 20% from a year ago in nearly every state in America. In the produce aisle, lettuce is up 32% and tomatoes are up 20%. And if you can still afford your leafy greens, there’s a decent chance they’re coming with a parasite whose signature symptom is … explosive diarrhea. That’s not a joke, Michigan alone has over 2,600 cases in the biggest outbreak in its history. At the BBQ, you’re spending more than ever: ground beef just hit $14 for two pounds, the highest price ever recorded.

Add it up: record gas to drive to the store, record prices at the checkout, a paycheck that buys less than it did a year ago and explosive diarrhea for dessert.

That’s the Scam in full. His wars jack up your gas. His tariffs jack up your groceries. His cuts leave you sick on the bathroom floor wondering what hit you.

That’s why we’re calling him out. and we’re taking it to the streets. This week, these billboards go up across Washington, D.C., Donald Trump’s hand in your pocket, taking the money you spend on gas and groceries and using it to enrich himself.

These images are going into bus shelters and Metro stops all over the city so all his enablers & sycophants will pass them every single day. If you want to see Uncle Scam stay up in DC for even longer consider becoming a paid subscriber.