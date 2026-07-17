Every member of the U.S. military swears an oath.

They pledge their allegiance not to a president, not to a political party or ideology — but to the Constitution of the United States. They vow to defend it against all enemies, both foreign and domestic.

The veterans you are about to meet say they are upholding that oath right now, as they call for an end to the ICE violence that shattered their community this week. 25-year-old Joan Sebastian Guerrero is dead, his 3-year-old daughter left without a father because an ICE agent shot him dead in the street. Biddeford, Maine is grieving.

Reverend Phaedra Bond is an Air Force Veteran.

She’s been trained for combat. She believes what ICE is doing right now — killing innocent people, bringing fear to American communities — is not an accident.

“When I see what happens in our streets, as a military person, I ask myself is it the mission to terrorize? Was that their mission?” she asked SAM’s National Security Chair The Ken Harbaugh Show this week. “Because on the backside if there is no accountability for those actions, then in fact it must be the mission.”

Veteran Tristin Friend agrees.

He demonstrated with fellow veterans in the streets of Biddeford in the wake of Joan Sebastian Guerrero’s death and called into question DHS’ account of what happened the morning Guerrero was gunned down.

“If this ICE agent was really concerned about public safety, that’s all the more reason to reapproach it at a later time. You don’t gun someone down on the sidewalk.”

Two veterans, taking a stand. Defending their neighbors against domestic enemies. Upholding the oath they both swore the day they donned their uniforms.

“One of the most patriotic things you can do is to advocate for others, even when its not your own struggle,” Friend said. “Especially those who are facing the threat of ICE.”

Keep checking in on our Substack as the Save America Movement brings you more stories out of Biddeford, Maine. We will always use our platform and spotlight to call attention to Americans who are standing up for one another and fighting against this authoritarian regime.

Thank you to all of you who’ve supported our Operation Liberty work, past and present. We would not exist without you.