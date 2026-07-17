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johanna hays's avatar
johanna hays
5h

One in a million becomes in the entire country—330 shot dead on our streets. It’s just a quota, right?

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
3h

I think we all have had enough of ICE and their murderous ways. MWM is no better than GNOME, and probably worse for continuing such hideous actions. It’s hard to believe we have to wait so long to get rid of this regime. Makes me wonder what will be left of our country?

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