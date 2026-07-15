We’re going to start with a pair of quotes. One from a man who served this country as the 69th Attorney General of the United States and one from a man who desperately wants to become the 88th.

“While I fully respect the reasons that have led you to conclude that the Special Prosecutor must be discharged, I trust that you understand that I could not in the light of these firm and repeated commitments carry out your direction that this be done. In the circumstances, therefore, I feel that I have no choice but to resign.”

Elliot Richardson, 69th Attorney General of the United States in his resignation letter to President Richard Nixon

“I love working for President Trump. It’s the greatest honor of a lifetime. And if President Trump chooses to nominate somebody else and asks me to go do something else, I will say: ‘Thank you very much, I love you, sir.’”

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche

These quotes make clear that we are looking at two very different calibers of men.

In one corner, you have Elliot Richardson – a man who chose to resign his post because President Nixon ordered him to fire the Special Prosecutor investigating Watergate. Richardson was a man of integrity who would not do Nixon’s bidding because he knew it was wrong.

Elliot Richardson

Todd Blanche

In the other corner, you have Todd Blanche. A man of no integrity. A man who has perverted the rule of law to protect Donald Trump at all costs. A man who has used the power he has as acting Attorney General to expose Epstein survivors and to shield Trump and his powerful friends from the consequences of their crimes. A man who established a $1.8 billion dollar slush fund to provide payments to criminals who assaulted police officers. A man who handed President Trump and his family a “super pardon” that allows them to commit any financial crime they like. And they do like.

But can you really blame Todd Blanche for this series of disastrous decisions? Love, after all, will make you do some crazy things. And Blanche has publicly declared his love for Trump, without hesitation or embarrassment.

Gross.

Todd Blanche cannot and should not become the 88th Attorney General of the United States.

He is – on his face – unfit for this job. Blanche has gone to great lengths to shield, appease and perform for Donald Trump when his predecessors would rather resign their posts than bend or break the law for the President. Merrick Garland famously said “I am not the president’s lawyer” but Todd Blanche was Trump’s personal lawyer. And don’t believe a single lie that comes out of his mouth – he absolutely still is.

He said so himself during his testimony this morning:

So here’s what you can do to stop him:

Head to Loud Voters and register.

This step is important because Loud Voters verifies users. Lawmakers know that they are not being spammed or contacted by voters outside of their states or districts. Elected officials must answer to their constituents and they know it.

After you’ve registered, click on SAM’s Loud Voters campaign link.

We’ve drafted an email you can hit send on or you can draft one of your own. Either way, Loud Voters will make sure it’s delivered directly to your Senator.

Send as many emails opposing the nomination and confirmation of Todd Blanche as you’d like.

Sending one email in opposition to Todd Blanche’s nomination is good. Sending 10 is great. We’ll let you figure out what happens when that number goes up from there.

Let’s make our voices heard – as loudly as we can – so that every member of the Senate Judiciary Committee knows good and well that we will not accept the confirmation of Todd Blanche.

We’re off to send some emails now. How about you?