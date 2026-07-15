Save America Movement

Save America Movement

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
johanna hays's avatar
johanna hays
2m

It’s absurd to think we can stop this confirmation after we lost all the others. Only November can change anything and it’s already too late for the hundreds of children and babies and the four people we watched being executed on tv.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Save America Movement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture