Weekend At Mitch's With Steve Schmidt & Dean Blundell

Thank you CO, Wolfgang Mehrmann, Lori Modafferi, Catherine Mommsen, Ms. H, and many others for tuning in. Nobody has seen Mitch McConnell in weeks. He's reportedly hospitalized, senators are claiming conversations with him but Washington is starting to look like a reboot of Weekend at Bernie's. Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell sic the bloodhounds on the senator from Kentucky, just like he would do. They also wade into the Dem's Graham Platner mess in Maine, Trump's latest chaos, and react to the horrific murder of a Houston father at the hands of ICE. If you missed it live, check it out now.

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