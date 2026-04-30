We're Joining Forces — Because the Stakes Are Too High to Go It Alone
SAM announces its partnership with the 10 Steps Campaign
Join, or Die. The Founding Fathers knew it when they stood up to the tyranny of King George III 250 years ago. Three and a half centuries later American liberty and freedom is under attack again, this time from within as the Trump Administration subverts American norms and erodes our democracy.
ICE abducts families at routine immigration court check-ins, at bus stops on their way to work and school, outside hospital emergency rooms. Kids who only know this country are being taken to detention centers where conditions are described as state-sponsored child abuse and the cruelty is the point. We’ve documented these abuses. We’ve shared these stories so that no one can say they didn’t know it was happening. We’ve been on the ground when communities fight back and lifted up trusted local voices.
And we know we can’t defeat Trump and his cronies alone.
That’s why today, SAM is proud to announce our partnership with the 10 Steps Campaign, the national coalition founded by former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams to defend democratic principles against authoritarian threats.
Steve Schmidt spoke with Stacey Abrams about exactly that - what authoritarianism looks like, what it takes to fight it. Check it out:
10 Steps is already doing the work. Their Read Them Home initiative is building real public pressure around family detention in Dilley, Texas, using children's books as an act of witness and resistance. It's exactly the kind of work that turns outrage into change.
When we deployed to Social Circle, Georgia to cover a proposed ICE detention center, it was 10 Steps that connected us with activists already organizing against ICE on the ground. That’s what this partnership is about: closing the distance between national attention and local action.
By joining the 10 Steps Campaign, SAM becomes part of a network reaching more than 50 million Americans, alongside partners like Indivisible, MoveOn, Fair Fight, UnidosUS, and dozens more.
As the team at 10 Steps says, “Together, we can build something stronger than fear. We build a better democracy. We build freedom. We build power.”
Like the thirteen original colonies in 1776, we know those opposing Trump are stronger when they are united, that working together increases our effectiveness and bolsters our resolve.
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November Is Everything…if we make it! | Update/edit: It’s NOT Everything - Everything includes calling out the HARMS pointedly for what they are: e.g., The Maga Murder Bill instead of The Big Ugly Bill.
1) Encourage employers of all sizes to close on election day (with or without pay)
2) Encourage all people to identify & assist those vulnerable with Obtaining Required ID/Documentation
3) Encourage all to identify & assist those vulnerable with Access To Physical Polls - ready to pivot to last minute changing of poll locations without notice
4) Encourage all to identify & assist those vulnerable by Providing ‘Cover’ and Representation for them at The Polls
5) Encourage all - Starting NOW - Well Ahead Of The Midterms, that these measures May Be Necessary and To Anticipate the Subversion and likelihood of Federal Agents being Present at The Polls
6) Encourage all to phone camera image their Voting Machine Receipt Scroll Pages Where Possible
7) PRE-address messaging to Gen Z on a mass scale to minimize turnout insufficiency / Stimulate Their Future politics and Power To Effect Change
Critically: National awareness should be a priority of communication that all people absolutely insist on holding the midterm elections regardless of any “national emergency” that is declared to postpone or prevent them!
The more voters the more strength. As a rural US Activist, I strongly encourage all Democratic candidates for anything to visit rural America and really talk to and listen to rural America about what they want and need. We are almost always overlooked by candidates who may breeze in for a GOP lunch and leave. We need Democratic candidates that will hold public meetings in rural areas and as well, volunteers to go door to door. It is not true that rural people are all MAGA. That is propaganda supported by the GOP. Get the registered voters to vote and to do so, talk to them and listen. In other words stop overlooking rural citizens. United, with a Plan, we can move mountains.