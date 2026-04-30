Join, or Die. The Founding Fathers knew it when they stood up to the tyranny of King George III 250 years ago. Three and a half centuries later American liberty and freedom is under attack again, this time from within as the Trump Administration subverts American norms and erodes our democracy.

ICE abducts families at routine immigration court check-ins, at bus stops on their way to work and school, outside hospital emergency rooms. Kids who only know this country are being taken to detention centers where conditions are described as state-sponsored child abuse and the cruelty is the point. We’ve documented these abuses. We’ve shared these stories so that no one can say they didn’t know it was happening. We’ve been on the ground when communities fight back and lifted up trusted local voices.

And we know we can’t defeat Trump and his cronies alone.

That’s why today, SAM is proud to announce our partnership with the 10 Steps Campaign, the national coalition founded by former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams to defend democratic principles against authoritarian threats.

Steve Schmidt spoke with Stacey Abrams about exactly that - what authoritarianism looks like, what it takes to fight it. Check it out:

10 Steps is already doing the work. Their Read Them Home initiative is building real public pressure around family detention in Dilley, Texas, using children's books as an act of witness and resistance. It's exactly the kind of work that turns outrage into change.

When we deployed to Social Circle, Georgia to cover a proposed ICE detention center, it was 10 Steps that connected us with activists already organizing against ICE on the ground. That’s what this partnership is about: closing the distance between national attention and local action.

By joining the 10 Steps Campaign, SAM becomes part of a network reaching more than 50 million Americans, alongside partners like Indivisible, MoveOn, Fair Fight, UnidosUS, and dozens more.

As the team at 10 Steps says, “Together, we can build something stronger than fear. We build a better democracy. We build freedom. We build power.”

Like the thirteen original colonies in 1776, we know those opposing Trump are stronger when they are united, that working together increases our effectiveness and bolsters our resolve.