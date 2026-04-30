Save America Movement

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Phil Barish's avatar
Phil Barish
3dEdited

November Is Everything…if we make it! | Update/edit: It’s NOT Everything - Everything includes calling out the HARMS pointedly for what they are: e.g., The Maga Murder Bill instead of The Big Ugly Bill.

1) Encourage employers of all sizes to close on election day (with or without pay)

2) Encourage all people to identify & assist those vulnerable with Obtaining Required ID/Documentation

3) Encourage all to identify & assist those vulnerable with Access To Physical Polls - ready to pivot to last minute changing of poll locations without notice

4) Encourage all to identify & assist those vulnerable by Providing ‘Cover’ and Representation for them at The Polls

5) Encourage all - Starting NOW - Well Ahead Of The Midterms, that these measures May Be Necessary and To Anticipate the Subversion and likelihood of Federal Agents being Present at The Polls

6) Encourage all to phone camera image their Voting Machine Receipt Scroll Pages Where Possible

7) PRE-address messaging to Gen Z on a mass scale to minimize turnout insufficiency / Stimulate Their Future politics and Power To Effect Change

Critically: National awareness should be a priority of communication that all people absolutely insist on holding the midterm elections regardless of any “national emergency” that is declared to postpone or prevent them!

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Karen's avatar
Karen
3d

The more voters the more strength. As a rural US Activist, I strongly encourage all Democratic candidates for anything to visit rural America and really talk to and listen to rural America about what they want and need. We are almost always overlooked by candidates who may breeze in for a GOP lunch and leave. We need Democratic candidates that will hold public meetings in rural areas and as well, volunteers to go door to door. It is not true that rural people are all MAGA. That is propaganda supported by the GOP. Get the registered voters to vote and to do so, talk to them and listen. In other words stop overlooking rural citizens. United, with a Plan, we can move mountains.

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