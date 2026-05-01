Meet Masuma Khan.

Riya and Masuma Khan

The 64 year old came to the United States from Bangladesh three decades ago to be at her daughter Riya’s side when Riya fell seriously ill. Masuma fell in love with the U.S. and decided to stay.

“This is my country now,” Masuma told The Save America Movement when we spoke to her. “This is my home.”

For years, Masuma worked toward her dream of becoming an American. A member of her own community saw that dream and exploited it, promising her a legitimate pathway to citizenship that turned out to be a scam. He took her money, leaving her empty-handed and undocumented.

But Masuma persisted. She followed the rules. Every six months she reported to the federal government for check-ins. DHS knew her situation – knew that she’d been scammed and that she was willing to do whatever it took to be here legally.

They locked her up anyway.

In October, during a regular check-in, federal agents put 64 year old Masuma in shackles. Threw her in a van. And then behind bars at the California City Detention Facility, where the ACLU reports “inhumane” conditions.

Masuma had her own inhumane conditions to report when we sat down with her. She described being left in freezing conditions in only a thin shirt, given food that was barely edible, and denied access to the medications she depends on.

Did jailing and abusing Masuma Khan make America greater? Safer? More prosperous?

Of course not. The only thing jailing Masuma Khan accomplished was traumatizing her and her family. Oh – and lining the pockets of CoreCivic, the private prison company that reported a 13% increase in profits in 2025 thanks to an increase in ICE detentions.

So to recap here: Masuma got physically and psychologically scarred and CoreCivic got paid.

Riya and Masuma Khan after her release from the California City Detention Facility

What happened to Masuma Khan is not an exception. It’s a system. There are thousands of Masuma’s imprisoned in facilities across California right now, enduring the same horrific conditions – or worse.

This is why The Save America Movement is mobilizing in California again. We’re going back to the place where our Operation Liberty work began to expose the ICE abuse that’s still happening there. There might not be a full-scale paramilitary assault in the streets of Los Angeles right now, but there is a war being waged against migrants and their supporters in the shadows.

We’re going to drag these abuses – and abusers – into the light.

On Monday, May 4 The Save America Movement will join demonstrators calling for all of California’s ICE prisons – including California City – to be shut down. It is a massive statewide protest organized by No Camps CA. No Camps CA is a coalition of more than 40 partner organizations committed to abolishing these inhumane prison camps. The Save America Movement is proud to be one of those partners.

We invite you to join us on Monday at ICE detention centers and offices across Southern California. You can head to No Camps CA’s Instagram, linked here, to find a protest near you and learn more about how to participate. You can also head to our new website launched in partnership with DEFIANCE.org and Project Saltbox for some practical tools to fight back if ICE is trying to open a prison camp in your community: GTFOICE.org.

Keep a close eye on our Substack. Over the next few weeks, you will see more stories like Masuma’s. Our teams are on the ground in Los Angeles and surrounding areas, meeting with people who’ve suffered at the hands of ICE. What’s happening in California may have fallen out of the national conversation, but we’re not going to let it stay there. We are going to tell enough stories and make enough noise that the legacy media won’t be able to ignore what’s happening. SAM is leading the charge until the others have no choice but to follow.

Getting our teams on the ground in California, telling stories like Masuma’s, and showing up to shut down prison camps in force — none of it happens without your support. Every dollar you give to The Save America Movement goes straight to the fight. If you’re with us, please consider giving to help fuel this work. SAM would not exist without people like you and we are grateful to every person who’s helped fund this fight.