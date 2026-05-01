Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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Rain Robinson's avatar
Rain Robinson
2d

The cruelty is unbelievable. All for getting mostly dark skinned people into detention centers to meet quotas. There better be a massive prosecution for these illegal acts of the people perpetrating them.

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Beth Peters's avatar
Beth Peters
2d

Thanks for posting and keeping us updated; great work!

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