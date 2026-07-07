Why Are GEO Group’s Goons Mowing Down Protestors With Their Cars?
Shocking Caught on Camera Incidents Underscore The Depravity At Delaney Hall
There were no Independence Day celebrations outside Newark’s Delaney Hall this weekend.
On July 4th, demonstrators gathered outside the GEO Group-owned facility to call for an end to the suffering of the migrants jailed inside, who – according to advocates – ended their weeks-long hunger and labor strike in June due to intimidation and harassment from GEO Group employees.
That intimidation and harassment isn’t just happening on the inside, it’s happening right out in the open – in the streets outside Delaney Hall where videos have surfaced of GEO Group employees hitting protestors with their cars.
Maybe you spotted this shocking video on social media?
Yeah, the GEO Group employee who mowed that woman down with his 2023 Dodge Challenger is Thomas K. Brown. She was waving an upside-down American flag and never even saw him coming. Incredibly, Brown told police he had no idea he even hit this woman until he saw this video circulating online. Thomas, if that’s true, then you have even bigger problems than the assault by auto charge you’re now facing.
If there is any good news to be had here, it’s that this woman only suffered minor injuries. But what happened to her is egregious. And even more egregious is the fact that it’s not the first time a protestor has been mowed down by a GEO Group employee outside Delaney Hall.
Photojournalist Josh “JP” Pacheco sat down with the Save America Movement to share their story of the night they were hit by a car outside Delaney Hall – as well as stunning, firsthand video of the incident.
Take a look for yourself – in the moments before JP was mowed down by a silver sedan, the driver appears to cut their wheels and aim directly for them. JP suffered cuts, bruises and scrapes and had to be taken to an area hospital for a battery of tests. No one has been able to identify the driver who hit JP.
No charges and no justice.
Let’s be clear – Americans have the right to demonstrate. And whether they are waving an upside-down American flag in the streets or documenting ICE violence outside a private prison, they should be safe in doing so.
Keep your eyes on Delaney Hall. Keep your eyes on the private prison goons who think they’ll get away with these kinds of abuses forever. Accountability may not come today. It may not come tomorrow. But it’s coming.
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There need to be huge protest crowds, and photojournalists, outside all these concentration camps.
It is shameful they exist, shameful that these goons are being left to run them.
I have been watching what is happening at Delaney Hall daily in Status Coup news. GEO Group and ICE agents have not only hit and run iver protesters with their vehicles but have pushed them into the street in front of oncoming vehicles, waiting for just the right moment so they would be hit and pushed them into or under moving vehicles and even tractor trailers. They should all be charged with attempted murder.