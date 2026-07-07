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Janet Wilson's avatar
Janet Wilson
2h

There need to be huge protest crowds, and photojournalists, outside all these concentration camps.

It is shameful they exist, shameful that these goons are being left to run them.

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Christine Delfeld's avatar
Christine Delfeld
2h

I have been watching what is happening at Delaney Hall daily in Status Coup news. GEO Group and ICE agents have not only hit and run iver protesters with their vehicles but have pushed them into the street in front of oncoming vehicles, waiting for just the right moment so they would be hit and pushed them into or under moving vehicles and even tractor trailers. They should all be charged with attempted murder.

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