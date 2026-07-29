Somewhere in Washington today, Hill staffers are finding an interesting sight taped to the walls and lampposts around the Capitol complex:

The question we want answered is: where the hell is Mitch McConnell?

We put those flyers up because this has gotten absurd. For more than a month now, the senior senator from Kentucky has not cast a vote, has not appeared for the work of the chamber, and has not, in any provable or functional sense, represented the four and a half million people who sent him there.

McConnell, who is 83, fell in mid-June, was apparently briefly knocked unconscious, and has been in rehabilitation since. We wish him a full recovery at a human level.

But there is a separate question: Kentucky currently has one senator instead of two, and has for over a month, with no clear end date. With all due respect, this is not a private health matter. There is a public office, of which there are only 100 in the entire nation, sitting empty while the Senate does some of the most consequential business in a generation.

Not sure if anyone’s noticed, but there is a WAR going on at the moment.

Consider what his absence has already done. With a razor-thin majority, his empty chair has ground real work to a halt. Majority Leader John Thune has openly admitted his party is operating at 52 votes instead of 53. Committees are stalled. Priorities are frozen.

An entire state’s voice in the world’s most powerful legislative body has effectively gone silent — and almost no one in a position of power is willing to say so out loud.

So we said it out loud. On telephone poles around Capitol Hill.

When a senator cannot do the job for an extended and open-ended period, the people he represents are entitled to ask what happens now — and to expect an honest answer and a solution.

Later this afternoon, Kentucky’s own Governor Andy Beshear is coming on our Substack Live. Beshear is one of the most popular governors in the country and knows the stakes for his state better than anyone. We suspect the empty Senate seat down the hall will come up. You won’t want to miss it.

Tune in later today. And if you’re on Capitol Hill and you spot one of our flyers — go ahead, ask around.

Has anyone seen Mitch?

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