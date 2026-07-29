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Save America Movement

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Ms. Jayne's avatar
Ms. Jayne
8h

Look on the bright side: he's not casting votes to move atrocities like the SAVE America act through either. It would be nice to have someone else in that chair though. Perhaps if Dems get the gavels back, they'll grow a spine and actually DO something about this regime! Like ICR Chump and his entire cabinet, for starters.

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J P's avatar
J P
8h

Just one more vote for trump’s SAVE act so actually it’s a very good thing for him to stay away. He’s already caused enough destruction to the Senate. Why push to hurry him back?

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